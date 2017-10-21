League One
Wimbledon15:00Plymouth
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Plymouth Argyle

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury1410402391434
2Wigan1410222681832
3Bradford148332417727
4Rotherham148062516924
5Charlton137332116524
6Oxford Utd146442315822
7Blackpool136431915422
8Peterborough136342319421
9Fleetwood136342322121
10Blackburn126241610620
11Portsmouth146261916320
12Scunthorpe145541310320
13Bristol Rovers146082328-518
14MK Dons145361318-518
15Southend144551826-817
16Walsall143741823-516
17Doncaster144371717015
18Wimbledon14437915-615
19Oldham134271927-814
20Rochdale142751418-413
21Bury133371620-412
22Gillingham14257817-911
23Northampton142391025-159
24Plymouth141491023-137
