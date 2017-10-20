Championship
Millwall17:30Birmingham
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Birmingham City

Steve Morison
Steve Morison scored the winner for Millwall in the League One play-off final last season, but he has not scored in his 12 appearances for the Lions so far in 2017-18
Millwall striker Steve Morison will be assessed after missing the 1-0 defeat at Brentford with a stomach issue.

Byron Webster and Shaun Williams remain long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.

New Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill takes charge of his second game looking to build on last Friday's 1-0 home win over then leaders Cardiff City.

Blues remain without on-loan Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson and fellow injury victim, keeper David Stockdale.

Jenkinson, who was injured on his debut in August, is back receiving treatment with Blues following shoulder surgery.

Summer signing Stockdale will now have missed five matches since suffering a fractured wrist in late September, in the week following the sacking of Harry Redknapp.

Match facts

  • Millwall have not won any of their last nine home games against Birmingham, who have scored 19 goals on their last five visits to The Den.
  • After a four-game unbeaten league run, Millwall have lost their last two league games. They have not lost three in a row since four straight defeats in October 2016.
  • Not since his time at Notts County, the fourth of his eight clubs in 20 years in management, has Steve Cotterill won both his opening two games.
  • No Birmingham manager has claimed two consecutive wins at the start of their tenure since done since Terry Cooper in 1991.
  • Of Championship players yet to score a goal this season, no player has had as many shots as Millwall's Steve Morison (29 shots).
  • Birmingham are the only Championship side not to have scored from a set piece this season, all eight goals having coming from open play.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
View full Championship table

