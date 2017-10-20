Millwall v Birmingham City
Millwall striker Steve Morison will be assessed after missing the 1-0 defeat at Brentford with a stomach issue.
Byron Webster and Shaun Williams remain long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.
New Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill takes charge of his second game looking to build on last Friday's 1-0 home win over then leaders Cardiff City.
Blues remain without on-loan Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson and fellow injury victim, keeper David Stockdale.
Jenkinson, who was injured on his debut in August, is back receiving treatment with Blues following shoulder surgery.
Summer signing Stockdale will now have missed five matches since suffering a fractured wrist in late September, in the week following the sacking of Harry Redknapp.
Match facts
- Millwall have not won any of their last nine home games against Birmingham, who have scored 19 goals on their last five visits to The Den.
- After a four-game unbeaten league run, Millwall have lost their last two league games. They have not lost three in a row since four straight defeats in October 2016.
- Not since his time at Notts County, the fourth of his eight clubs in 20 years in management, has Steve Cotterill won both his opening two games.
- No Birmingham manager has claimed two consecutive wins at the start of their tenure since done since Terry Cooper in 1991.
- Of Championship players yet to score a goal this season, no player has had as many shots as Millwall's Steve Morison (29 shots).
- Birmingham are the only Championship side not to have scored from a set piece this season, all eight goals having coming from open play.