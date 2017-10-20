Millwall v Birmingham City

Steve Morison scored the winner for Millwall in the League One play-off final last season, but he has not scored in his 12 appearances for the Lions so far in 2017-18

Millwall striker Steve Morison will be assessed after missing the 1-0 defeat at Brentford with a stomach issue.

Byron Webster and Shaun Williams remain long-term absentees with serious knee injuries.

New Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill takes charge of his second game looking to build on last Friday's 1-0 home win over then leaders Cardiff City.

Blues remain without on-loan Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson and fellow injury victim, keeper David Stockdale.

Jenkinson, who was injured on his debut in August, is back receiving treatment with Blues following shoulder surgery.

Summer signing Stockdale will now have missed five matches since suffering a fractured wrist in late September, in the week following the sacking of Harry Redknapp.

Home win 47% Draw 27% Away win 26%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts