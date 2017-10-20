Aston Villa v Fulham

Conor Hourihane has netted five of Villa's last seven home league goals

Aston Villa are still without suspended Wales international Neil Taylor for the visit of Fulham to the West Midlands.

The left-back serves the second of his three-match ban for a red card in Villa's last home game, the 1-0 home win over Bolton on 30 September.

Fulham defender Ryan Fredericks (foot) is a doubt, but forward Aboubakar Kamara (thigh) is back in training.

Captain Tom Cairney may start after knee trouble, while winger Jordan Graham could face his former club.

Seventh-placed Villa are looking for a response to last weekend's local derby loss to Wolves, their first defeat in nine games,

Fulham are ninth, unbeaten in four games and a point behind Villa, but they have won their last two away matches, at Nottingham Forest and QPR.

Match facts