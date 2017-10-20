Middlesbrough v Cardiff City

Adama Traore's failure to catch the team bus to Barnsley has been dealt with in-house

Middlesbrough's Adama Traore may return after missing their game with Barnsley after arriving late for the team bus.

Boro boss Garry Monk - who also hopes to have winger Marvin Johnson fit again - is satisfied with Traore's attitude in training since the incident.

Visitors Cardiff City have defender Callum Paterson available for the first time since his summer move from Hearts.

Iceland midfielder Aron Gunnarsson hopes to be fit after jarring his ankle in their 1-0 loss at Birmingham City.

Jazz Richards (ankle) and Kadeem Harris (knee) remain out, with manager Neil Warnock reporting Harris faces another month on the sidelines.

Boro's Rudy Gestede (thigh), who has not featured since the end of August, remains a long-term absentee.

Match facts