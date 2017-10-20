Barnsley v Hull City

David Meyler will serve a one-match ban after his red card at Norwich last week

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom has no new injury or suspension concerns, but midfielder Gary Gardner is still out.

Full-back Andy Yiadom (back) was on the bench for the draw with Middlesbrough last week but is unlikely to start.

Hull City will be without midfielder David Meyler following his red card in last weekend's draw at Norwich.

Kevin Stewart is set to replace Meyler, while striker Fraizer Campbell (knee) returns to the squad after missing the game with the Canaries.

Match facts