Championship
Brentford15:00Sunderland
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Sunderland

Sergi Canos
Spanish winger Sergi Canos has only featured once for Brentford this season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Brentford forward Lasse Vibe could start after returning from a foot injury in the win over Millwall.

Winger Sergi Canos is closing to a comeback after ankle trouble, but left-back Rico Henry (knee) is sidelined.

Ivory Coast international Lamine Kone will be available to Sunderland manager Simon Grayson after illness.

Fellow centre-backs Marc Wilson and Ty Browning will be assessed, while on-loan midfielder Jonny Williams is a doubt with a tight hamstring.

Home win 55%Draw 25%Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between the teams since the 1992-93 season, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park in April 1993.
  • Sunderland have only failed to score in one of their 17 previous meetings with the Bees in all competitions, a 4-0 defeat in October 1937.
  • Brentford are unbeaten in their last five league outings (W2 D3), their longest unbeaten since April 2016 (six games unbeaten).
  • Simon Grayson has never won at Griffin Park as a manager (D2 L5), and has seen his sides fail to score in five of those matches.
  • After picking up four points in their opening two Championship games this season (W1 D1), the Black Cats have picked up just four in following 10 games.
  • Aiden McGeady scored twice and assisted once in his last league appearance against Brentford, doing so under Simon Grayson for Preston in February 2017.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
View full Championship table

