Brentford v Sunderland
-
Brentford forward Lasse Vibe could start after returning from a foot injury in the win over Millwall.
Winger Sergi Canos is closing to a comeback after ankle trouble, but left-back Rico Henry (knee) is sidelined.
Ivory Coast international Lamine Kone will be available to Sunderland manager Simon Grayson after illness.
Fellow centre-backs Marc Wilson and Ty Browning will be assessed, while on-loan midfielder Jonny Williams is a doubt with a tight hamstring.
|Home win 55%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between the teams since the 1992-93 season, with the sides sharing a 1-1 draw at Griffin Park in April 1993.
- Sunderland have only failed to score in one of their 17 previous meetings with the Bees in all competitions, a 4-0 defeat in October 1937.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their last five league outings (W2 D3), their longest unbeaten since April 2016 (six games unbeaten).
- Simon Grayson has never won at Griffin Park as a manager (D2 L5), and has seen his sides fail to score in five of those matches.
- After picking up four points in their opening two Championship games this season (W1 D1), the Black Cats have picked up just four in following 10 games.
- Aiden McGeady scored twice and assisted once in his last league appearance against Brentford, doing so under Simon Grayson for Preston in February 2017.