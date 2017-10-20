Bolton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Sammy Ameobi's goal against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend gave Bolton their first win of the Championship season

Bolton forward Aaron Wilbraham (hip) is back in full training, while winger Will Buckley (hamstring) could return.

Defenders Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) have also stepped up their rehabilitation.

QPR defender Grant Hall (knee) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) may be back after injury lay-offs.

Left-back Jack Robinson (hand) is a doubt, while fellow defenders James Perch (knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Home win 30% Draw 27% Away win 43%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

