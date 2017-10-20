Championship
Bolton15:00QPR
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers

Sammy Ameobi
Sammy Ameobi's goal against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend gave Bolton their first win of the Championship season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Bolton forward Aaron Wilbraham (hip) is back in full training, while winger Will Buckley (hamstring) could return.

Defenders Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) have also stepped up their rehabilitation.

QPR defender Grant Hall (knee) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) may be back after injury lay-offs.

Left-back Jack Robinson (hand) is a doubt, while fellow defenders James Perch (knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are still sidelined.

Home win 30%Draw 27%Away win 43%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • These sides have never shared a goalless draw in any of their previous 30 league meetings.
  • Queens Park Rangers have scored exactly one goal in each of their last eight league visits to Bolton (W2 D1 L5).
  • Sammy Ameobi's goal ended Bolton's seven-game goal drought in the Championship after scoring in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, their longest ever in the English Football League.
  • After winning three of their first six league games this season (D1 L2), the Rs are without a win in their last six (D4 L2).
  • In fact, QPR are without an away win in the league since February - drawing four and losing nine in the 13 games since.
  • Rangers have dropped 10 points from winning positions in away games this season, the most in the Championship.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired