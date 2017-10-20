Bolton Wanderers v Queens Park Rangers
Bolton forward Aaron Wilbraham (hip) is back in full training, while winger Will Buckley (hamstring) could return.
Defenders Derik Osede (groin) and Stephen Darby (hamstring) have also stepped up their rehabilitation.
QPR defender Grant Hall (knee) and midfielder Jordan Cousins (hamstring) may be back after injury lay-offs.
Left-back Jack Robinson (hand) is a doubt, while fellow defenders James Perch (knee) and Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) are still sidelined.
|Home win 30%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 43%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- These sides have never shared a goalless draw in any of their previous 30 league meetings.
- Queens Park Rangers have scored exactly one goal in each of their last eight league visits to Bolton (W2 D1 L5).
- Sammy Ameobi's goal ended Bolton's seven-game goal drought in the Championship after scoring in the 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, their longest ever in the English Football League.
- After winning three of their first six league games this season (D1 L2), the Rs are without a win in their last six (D4 L2).
- In fact, QPR are without an away win in the league since February - drawing four and losing nine in the 13 games since.
- Rangers have dropped 10 points from winning positions in away games this season, the most in the Championship.