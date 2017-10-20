Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday
Derby County captain Richard Keogh, who has been ever present in the Championship this season, should be fit despite a slight muscular injury.
Midfielder Bradley Johnson is available after serving a one-match suspension that forced him to miss the 2-0 win over local rivals Nottingham Forest.
Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is a doubt after picking up an ankle injury in their defeat at Bolton.
Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood (rib) could return after missing three matches.
|Home win 46%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Derby have lost one of their past 22 home league games against the Owls (W13 D8), a 2-0 defeat in April 2006.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not won back-to-back league games against Derby since that win in April 2006.
- The Rams have lost just one of their past 12 league matches at home (W7 D4), with wins in three of the last four.
- Sheffield Wednesday have picked up just five points out of a possible 18 on the road this season, losing their last two. They have not lost three successive away trips in the league since February 2015.
- Six of the 13 goals Derby have conceded this season have come in the past 15 minutes (46%) - a league high percentage.
- In contrast, no team in the Championship have conceded more goals in the opening 15 minutes this season than Sheffield Wednesday (5).