Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Four of Wolves top scorer Diogo Jota's seven goals this season have come away from Molineux

Championship leaders Wolves have a choice between Leo Bonatini, who came off the bench to score in last weekend's win over Aston Villa, and the man he replaced, Helder Costa.

After seven weeks out with a hamstring strain, defender Willy Boly may play.

Preston striker Sean Maguire is a doubt, after a hamstring injury in last week's 2-2 draw at Fulham.

In the 31 minutes he was on the pitch Maguire set up Jordan Hugill's opening goal, then scored the second himself.

Tom Barkhuizen, who went off on 72 minutes with cramp at Craven Cottage when his side were still 2-0 up, should be fit for the trip to Molineux.

North End boss Alex Neil is also positive about midfielder Ben Pearson, who was substituted on 59 minutes at Fulham on his first appearance since 26 August.

Match facts