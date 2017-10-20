Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End
Championship leaders Wolves have a choice between Leo Bonatini, who came off the bench to score in last weekend's win over Aston Villa, and the man he replaced, Helder Costa.
After seven weeks out with a hamstring strain, defender Willy Boly may play.
Preston striker Sean Maguire is a doubt, after a hamstring injury in last week's 2-2 draw at Fulham.
In the 31 minutes he was on the pitch Maguire set up Jordan Hugill's opening goal, then scored the second himself.
Tom Barkhuizen, who went off on 72 minutes with cramp at Craven Cottage when his side were still 2-0 up, should be fit for the trip to Molineux.
North End boss Alex Neil is also positive about midfielder Ben Pearson, who was substituted on 59 minutes at Fulham on his first appearance since 26 August.
Match facts
- Wolves went top of the Championship last weekend for the first time since being promoted as champions under Mick McCarthy in 2009.
- Nuno's side have picked up 26 points from their opening 12 Championship games - their best start in this division since 2001-02, when they narrowly missed out on promotion.
- Since losing at Derby on 15 August, Preston have gone unbeaten in nine games, although they have drawn three of the last four.
- Diogo Jota has scored six goals in his last seven league matches for Wolves, including three in his last four at Molineux.
- Preston's Chris Maxwell and Wolves' John Ruddy have both kept six clean sheets in 12 Championship games this season - the best in the division.
- North End have scored just three goals in their last six league meetings with Wolves.