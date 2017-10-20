Nottingham Forest v Burton Albion

David Vaughan has only played four games this season, with his last appearance coming against Middlesbrough on 19 August

Nottingham Forest have midfielder David Vaughan available after nearly two months out with a groin injury.

But centre-back Jack Hobbs has been ruled out after suffering a setback in his recovery from a back problem.

Burton Albion right-back John Brayford (hamstring) has not played since September but could return.

Loan duo Joe Mason (back) and Sean Scannell (conjunctivitis) are doubts, while midfielder Will Miller has not recovered from a hamstring injury.

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It is about the quality of performances and the chances you create. We have been guilty of missing some very good chances and goals change games - undeniably.

"The key things is we are creating numerous chances. What we have to do now is take the final step and get our rewards.

"I have no doubts about the quality of payers in the squad and their desire and technical ability. If we were losing games of football and not creating chances then it would be a different scenario."

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "At the moment, Forest are playing well without getting the results. The performances have been good; they have just missed chances.

"They lost to their local rivals [2-0 to Derby on Sunday] but will be looking to bounce back at home. They beat Sheffield United at home and I think that is where their strength will be this season.

"It's very fine margins in the Championship and they could be in the top six just as easily as where they are."

Match facts