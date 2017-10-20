Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Burton
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Burton Albion

David Vaughan
David Vaughan has only played four games this season, with his last appearance coming against Middlesbrough on 19 August
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Nottingham Forest have midfielder David Vaughan available after nearly two months out with a groin injury.

But centre-back Jack Hobbs has been ruled out after suffering a setback in his recovery from a back problem.

Burton Albion right-back John Brayford (hamstring) has not played since September but could return.

Loan duo Joe Mason (back) and Sean Scannell (conjunctivitis) are doubts, while midfielder Will Miller has not recovered from a hamstring injury.

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It is about the quality of performances and the chances you create. We have been guilty of missing some very good chances and goals change games - undeniably.

"The key things is we are creating numerous chances. What we have to do now is take the final step and get our rewards.

"I have no doubts about the quality of payers in the squad and their desire and technical ability. If we were losing games of football and not creating chances then it would be a different scenario."

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby: "At the moment, Forest are playing well without getting the results. The performances have been good; they have just missed chances.

"They lost to their local rivals [2-0 to Derby on Sunday] but will be looking to bounce back at home. They beat Sheffield United at home and I think that is where their strength will be this season.

"It's very fine margins in the Championship and they could be in the top six just as easily as where they are."

Match facts

  • This is just the third meeting between the teams in all competitions - both previous matches were in last season's Championship, with one win apiece.
  • Nigel Clough's eight managerial meetings with Forest at the City Ground have seen 33 goals scored at an average of just over four per game (4.1).
  • Forest haven't drawn a league game since April, winning eight and losing 11 of the last 19, with four of those losses coming in the last five league outings.
  • Burton have failed to score in six of their last seven league games, including each of their last four. If they fail to score against Forest it will equal their longest ever drought in the league.
  • Nottingham Forest have conceded more goals from set-piece situations than any other Championship side this season (8), also conceding the most from corners (4).
  • The Brewers have kept seven clean sheets on the road in the league in 2017- more than any other Championship side.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st October 2017

  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest15:00BurtonBurton Albion
  • Aston VillaAston Villa15:00FulhamFulham
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00HullHull City
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • Bristol CityBristol City15:00LeedsLeeds United
  • DerbyDerby County15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • Sheff UtdSheffield United15:00ReadingReading
  • WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • MillwallMillwall17:30BirminghamBirmingham City
View all Championship fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves1282221111026
2Cardiff127321710724
3Sheff Utd128041610624
4Bristol City125612011921
5Preston12561158721
6Leeds126241812620
7Aston Villa125431712519
8Norwich125431214-219
9Fulham124621612418
10Ipswich116052017318
11Middlesbrough124531511417
12Sheff Wed124441614216
13Derby114431513216
14Nottm Forest125071521-615
15QPR123541516-114
16Hull123452320313
17Millwall123451414013
18Brentford122641415-112
19Barnsley113351517-212
20Reading113351012-212
21Birmingham12327819-1111
22Burton12246623-1710
23Sunderland121561322-98
24Bolton12129623-175
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired