Sheffield United v Reading
Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a dislocated kneecap.
Midfielder David Brooks, who signed a new four-year deal this week, could come back into the starting XI.
Reading striker Yann Kermorgant may be available for the first time this season after hip and groin surgery in the summer.
Captain Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift are both fit again following their respective hamstring injuries.
Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"It doesn't surprise me the start Sheffield United have made to the season as anything can happen in the Championship.
"They did very well last season and there's a good feeling within the club and bringing extra players in has also helped them.
"When you play in the Championship that self-confidence in a team can help you win a lot of games.
"We're aware of that and also that we will need to work very hard to get a result at Bramall Lane on Saturday."
Match facts
- The Blades have won four of their past five league matches against Reading (D1).
- The Royals won their most recent meeting with Sheffield United, a 4-0 hammering in the FA Cup in January 2013.
- The Blades have won 11 of their past 12 league games at Bramall Lane (L1), keeping eight clean sheets in the process.
- Reading have picked up just one win in their past six league games (D2 L3), however that came last time out against Leeds United.
- Sheffield United have picked up 24 points after their opening 12 league games - their best start at this stage since 2005-06 (30 points) - the season in which they were promoted to the Premier League.
- Blades' midfielder Paul Coutts has made more successful passes than any other Championship player this season (661).