Sheffield United v Reading

Chris Basham scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's win over Ipswich

Sheffield United defender Kieron Freeman has been ruled out for up to eight weeks with a dislocated kneecap.

Midfielder David Brooks, who signed a new four-year deal this week, could come back into the starting XI.

Reading striker Yann Kermorgant may be available for the first time this season after hip and groin surgery in the summer.

Captain Paul McShane and midfielder John Swift are both fit again following their respective hamstring injuries.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"It doesn't surprise me the start Sheffield United have made to the season as anything can happen in the Championship.

"They did very well last season and there's a good feeling within the club and bringing extra players in has also helped them.

"When you play in the Championship that self-confidence in a team can help you win a lot of games.

"We're aware of that and also that we will need to work very hard to get a result at Bramall Lane on Saturday."

Match facts