BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Warrenpoint seal late win over Ballinamallard
Warrenpoint seal late win over Ballinamallard
- From the section Football
Alan Davidson scores a late winner for Warrenpoint against Ballinamallard who are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from their 10 matches.
The 2-1 success was only Warrenpoint's second win of the Premiership season, while Ballinamallard have lost seven league matches in a row.
