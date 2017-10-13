Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock close to appointing former West Brom boss

Steve Clarke has overseen more than 100 matches as a manager

Kilmarnock will appoint Steve Clarke as their new manager this weekend, BBC Scotland has learned.

Negotiations between the former West Brom and Reading manager's representatives and the Rugby Park club have been at an advanced stage.

The Ayrshire side have conducted interviews with around a dozen candidates and see Clarke as the man to replace Lee McCulloch.

Clarke, 54, has been out of work since leaving Aston Villa a year ago.

At Villa Park he was assistant to Roberto Di Matteo but was not retained when Steve Bruce took over as the Midlands club's new manager.

It is believed former Chelsea, St Mirren and Scotland defender Clarke could attend Saturday's Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Head of academy Paul McDonald will be in charge of the Kilmarnock first team against Thistle, assisted by striker Kris Boyd and coach Andy Millen.

Clarke is expected to bring former Welling United manager Alex Dyer to Rugby Park as his assistant.

Dyer, 51, was previously a player with Blackpool, Charlton and Hull.