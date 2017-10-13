Saturday's back pages

Daily Star
The Daily Star focuses on comments by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino about Pep Guardiola
Daily Mail
Only two Liverpool players would get in Manchester United's team, says Martin Keown in the Daily Mail
Daily Mirror
The Daily Mirror also leads on Pochettino's 'scathing' attack on Guardiola
Guardian
The Guardian carries an interview with Manchester United's Juan Mata
Sun
More on Pochettino and Guardiola in the Sun

