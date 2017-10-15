BBC Sport - Southampton v Newcastle: Pellegrino can't wait to beat old boss Benitez
Pellegrino can't wait to beat old boss Benitez
- From the section Football
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says his former boss at Liverpool Rafa Benitez is "a master" but that he wants to beat him when Benitez's Newcastle United travel to St Mary's on Sunday.
