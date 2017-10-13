Edinburgh City 0-1 Stenhousemuir

Stenhousemuir booked their place in the third round of the Scottish Cup with a narrow win over fellow League Two side Edinburgh City.

Summer signing Jamie Longworth scored the only goal of the game at Ainslie Park, putting the Warriors ahead four minutes into the second half.

Calum Antell made a good save to deny Stenhousemuir's Mark McGuigan from scoring his 11th goal of the season.

City's Craig Thomson was sent off in the final minute for a second booking.

Fifteen other Scottish Cup second-round ties take place on Saturday.

Edinburgh City: Antell, Morrison, Garcia Tena, Rodger, Hall, Thomson, Walker, Laird, Blake (Smith 75), Beattie (Belmokhtar 80), Allan (Grimes 65).

Subs Not Used: Caddow, Morton, Malin, Harrison.

Sent Off: Thomson (90).

Booked: Thomson, Garcia Tena.

Stenhousemuir: Smith, Meechan, Ross Dunlop, Nick Paterson, Michael Dunlop, McGuigan, Ferry, Harrison Paton, Donaldson, McMenamin, Longworth (Ferns 84).

Subs Not Used: McMinn, Gilmour, Murray, Marsh, Allen.

Booked: Harrison Paton, McGuigan, Nick Paterson, McMenamin.

Attendance: 286

Referee: Mike Roncone