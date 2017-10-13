BBC Sport - Liverpool v Man Utd: Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho preview match
Klopp & Mourinho on Liverpool v Man Utd
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho look forward to Saturday's Premier League match between the sides.
Read more: Are Liverpool better under Klopp?
Listen to Liverpool v Manchester United on BBC Radio 5 live from 11:00 BST on Saturday and watch highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One and this website at 22:20 BST.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired