Scotland: David Moyes says first choice is return to club management

David Moyes has not managed since resigning as Sunderland boss in May

Former Manchester United boss David Moyes has indicated he would not turn down the Scotland job - but his first choice is to return to club management.

Scotland are searching for a new boss following Gordon Strachan's departure.

Moyes has not managed since leaving Sunderland following their relegation from the Premier League in May.

"I don't think anyone ever turns down their national team opportunity, but I think it has to be at the right time," the Scot, 54, told BBC Radio 5 live.

Malky Mackay, the Scottish Football Association's performance director, will take interim charge of the team for the friendly against the Netherlands at Pittodrie on 9 November.

Former Everton boss Moyes said: "My first choice would be to go back into club management but if Scotland want to talk somewhere along the line, I'd be happy to help or speak with them and see what they've got to say."

