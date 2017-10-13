Stephen Robinson: Motherwell manager extends contract until 2020

Stephen Robinson's side have won five and drawn one of their past seven games in all competitions

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has signed a two-year extension to stay at Fir Park until May 2020.

The 42-year-old took over in March shortly after returning to the club for a second coaching spell at Fir Park.

The Northern Irishman replaced Mark McGhee as boss and Well currently sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership.

"I am delighted to have signed this new deal and thank everyone at the club, and the supporters, for the backing they have given me so far," he said.

"There is a real sense of togetherness at the moment and my staff and I work hard every single day to try and make a success of things and to give the directors, staff and, most importantly, the fans a team they can be proud of."

Chairman Jim McMahon added on Motherwell's website: "The board has been extremely impressed by Stephen's approach to his role since returning to the club earlier in the year.

"He told us he would keep the team in the league and he did. He told us he would reshape the squad and continue our player trading policy, which he has.

"He is an extremely focused, dedicated and hard-working guy and we will continue to give him as much backing as we possibly can with a view to achieving our objectives."

Motherwell visit Hamilton Academical on Saturday.