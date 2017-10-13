Fifa debutants Niger reach U-17 World Cup knock-out phase

Niger are contesting a Fifa tournament for the first time

Niger reached the knock-out stage of the Under-17 World Cup in India on a day when Guinea crashed out of the competition.

Niger's route to the Round of 16 marks history for a team making its debut in a Fifa competition in any age group.

Despite losing 2-0 to Brazil in their final Group D game, the Nigeriens progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

Guinea, meanwhile, were beaten 3-1 by Germany in Group C, in Kochi.

Three of Africa's four teams at the finals are now through to the knock-out phase after Mali and Ghana both progressed on Thursday.

Niger 0-2 Brazil

Coach Tiemogo Soumaila's side were undone by first-half goals from Lincoln and Brenner, which gave Brazil a platform they never gave up.

The South Americans finish top of the group with nine points while Spain, who beat South Korea 2-0 in Kochi, took second spot with six points.

The Junior Menas make it through to the Round of 16 courtesy of the three points gained in their opening 1-0 win against South Korea.

The South Koreans finish bottom of Group D.

Guinea 1-3 Germany

Guinea will count themselves unfortunate to be going home at the earliest stage after impressing against Germany, who finished second in Group C behind Iran, only to come away empty-handed.

In an open game, Germany led after eight minutes through Jann-Fiete Arp but Ibrahima Soumah levelled matters just before the half-hour mark with his second of the tournament.

Nicolas Kuehn gave the European side the lead once more after finishing off a counter-attack after 62 minutes and it was only in stoppage time that the Germans clinched victory with a penalty.

Guinea, who finished with just one point from Group C, will rue missing several presentable opportunities to equalise prior to Sahverdi Cetin's crushing final blow.