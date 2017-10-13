Allan Campbell: Motherwell midfielder signs new deal until 2021

Allan Campbell (left) has extended his stay with Motherwell

Allan Campbell has signed a new four-year contract with Motherwell, tying him to the club until 2021.

The 19-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Fir Park side, including eight so far this season, and has scored once.

He made his Scotland Under-21 debut in last week's defeat by England and also played in the win away to Latvia on Tuesday.

"It's been a great few weeks for me," Campbell told the Motherwell website.

"My aim was to firstly get into the Motherwell team and everything else has been a bonus, really.

"I owe a lot to the manager, he's given me a chance and I really appreciate that and I want to play well for him and keep proving myself to everyone."

And manager Stephen Robinson added: "We have been delighted with Allan's progress and his new and improved deal is very much a reward for his hard work, dedication and excellent performances.

"Allan also knows that he must keep his performances at a level and that he has several extremely talented players desperate for his shirt. That's the type of environment we've created here, so the onus is very much on him to continue to play as he has."