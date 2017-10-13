Latest scores from Friday night's matches

Danske Bank Premiership - 19:45 BST
Warrenpoint Town0-0Ballinamallard Utd
Airtricity Premier Division - 19:45 BST
Listen to coverage on Radio Foyle
Derry City0-0Finn Harps

