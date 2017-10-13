Latest scores from Friday night's matches
-
- From the section Football
|Danske Bank Premiership - 19:45 BST
|Warrenpoint Town
|0-0
|Ballinamallard Utd
|Airtricity Premier Division - 19:45 BST
|Listen to coverage on Radio Foyle
|Derry City
|0-0
|Finn Harps
|Danske Bank Premiership - 19:45 BST
|Warrenpoint Town
|0-0
|Ballinamallard Utd
|Airtricity Premier Division - 19:45 BST
|Listen to coverage on Radio Foyle
|Derry City
|0-0
|Finn Harps
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired