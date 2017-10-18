Swansea City: Boss Paul Clement hoping for Ki Sung-yueng contribution

Ki Sung-yueng (hugging Paul Clement) joined Swansea from Celtic for £5.5m in 2012

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement hopes South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng can help their attacking issues.

Only Crystal Palace have scored fewer goals than Swansea in the Premier League this season, while the Swans have also attempted and registered the fewest shots and shots on target.

Clement hopes the return of Ki from knee surgery can improve his side.

"You saw at the end of last season how important he was - he played in all those games in the run-in," he said.

"He's a really good player. In my opinion, he's an underrated player, not in my eyes but some of the things I see written about him.

"He's a very good player. He's strong athletically, he's a lovely technical player and I'm glad he's fit again."

Ki made his first appearance of the season as a substitute during last Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

The 28-year-old played 25 times for the Swans last season without scoring but struck eight goals during the 2014-15 campaign.

"I'll take goals from anywhere at the moment," said Clement.

"We know in the past he's managed to score a number of goals. In that role [under previous manager Garry Monk], he was more of a box-to-box midfielder and got forward.

"He's a good technical player so hopefully he can come up with some assists and goals when he gets on the pitch."