Keinan Davis: Aston Villa's teenage striker signs new contract until 2020

Keinan Davis is yet to score at Villa Park, both of his two goals so far having come in away matches

Aston Villa's promising young striker Keinan Davis has signed a new two-and-a-half deal with the Championship club.

The 19-year-old, who joined Villa from non-league Biggleswade Town in December 2015, has now signed until 2020.

Davis has made a big impact since making his Villa debut in the FA Cup third-round defeat at Tottenham in January, scoring twice this season.

"This is another milestone for me. It's a great feeling to have signed a new contract," he said.

"I had my first start, my full league debut, then an international call-up (England Under-20s) and this is another one. The hard work continues now. I've got to keep working to reach that next milestone."

'Meteoric rise' - Bruce

Villa boss Steve Bruce has shown faith in Davis this season, after seven substitute appearances last term, with the striker making an outstanding full debut in the 4-2 home win against Norwich City in August.

And he subsequently scored his first senior goals in successive away wins at Barnsley and Burton.

"There's nothing quite like when a young one comes through for you," Bruce told BBC Sport. "I had it at Sunderland with Jordan Henderson, then again with Darren Carter at Sunderland.

"It was just at the right time when I threw him in. Some would say it was a calculated gamble. But he came in and, straightaway against Norwich, he lifted the whole atmosphere in the stadium. He lifted the whole spirit of a place, from a negative to a positive.

Keinan Davis was rejected by his home-town club Stevenage before joining nearby Biggleswade

"This young kid was rejected by Stevenage, then he went to non-league and now he's the Aston Villa centre-forward. How good does that sound?

"It's been a meteoric rise. Not much more than a year ago he was playing for Biggleswade. But he's an old-fashioned centre forward, the sort Aston Villa have always been associated with.

"He's known rejection and he's come through. He's a quiet lad who's grasped the opportunity and he's doing everything right at the moment."