Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg

Heynckes won the treble of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup, as well as the German Super Cup in his last spell as Bayern Munich manager

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich "must show on the pitch we are a team", says the club's new boss Jupp Heynckes.

Veteran Heynckes, 72, took charge of the club for the fourth time after the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti last month.

Players were reportedly unhappy with Italian Ancelotti's training methods and ran secret sessions of their own.

"I know how to deal with the players, how I have to work with them, and I am confident we can get back to winning ways," said Heynckes.

Former AC Milan, Juventus, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Ancelotti replaced Pep Guardiola at the start of last season and won the league title in his one full season in charge.

But he was dismissed after Bayern's 3-0 Champions League group stage defeat by Paris St-Germain in September.

The club have drawn their last two games after letting a two-goal lead slip in both matches and lie second in the league, five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

German Heynckes' first spell as Bayern manager came in 1987 and most recently in 2013, when he retired after leading the club to a Champions League, league and domestic cup treble.

"Our team has potential and quality," Heynckes said before Saturday's home game against Freiburg. "I need to tease that out of the players and get them back up to speed.

"The important thing is for the players to rediscover confidence in their own ability. I want to build a team where everybody works for each other and looks for the success of the team.

"I have a very clear plan and I know how to do it."