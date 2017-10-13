French Ligue 1
Lyon1Monaco0

Lyon v Monaco

Line-ups

Lyon

  • 1Lopes
  • 23Tete
  • 2Yanga-Mbiwa
  • 5Diakhaby
  • 22Mendy
  • 28NDombele
  • 29Tousart
  • 10Traoré
  • 18Fekir
  • 8Aouar
  • 9Mariano

Substitutes

  • 4Rafael
  • 11Depay
  • 12Ferri
  • 17Maolida
  • 20Marçal
  • 30Gorgelin
  • 33Mboumbouni

Monaco

  • 1Subasic
  • 38Touré
  • 25Glik
  • 5de Jesus Nascimento
  • 4Kongolo
  • 18Meité
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 20Rony Lopes
  • 28Traoré
  • 27Lemar
  • 14Balde Diao

Substitutes

  • 11Carrillo
  • 15Diakhaby
  • 16Benaglio
  • 17Tielemans
  • 19Sidibe
  • 26Boschilia
  • 35N'Doram
Referee:
Benoit Bastien

Match Stats

Home TeamLyonAway TeamMonaco
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Lyon 1, Monaco 0. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross.

Foul by Keita (Monaco).

Kenny Tete (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Keita (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.

Offside, Monaco. Almamy Touré tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.

Foul by Keita (Monaco).

Mouctar Diakhaby (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.

Lucas Tousart (Lyon) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.

Foul by Soualiho Meité (Monaco).

Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).

Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 13th October 2017

  • LyonLyon1MonacoMonaco0
    14 mins
View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG87102752222
2Monaco961222101219
3Lyon94411813516
4Marseille85121512316
5Nantes851265116
6Caen850374315
7Bordeaux84311513215
8Saint-Étienne8422108214
9Troyes832377011
10Nice83141212010
11Guingamp8314912-310
12Angers8161121119
13Montpellier823356-19
14Toulouse8224915-68
15Rennes81341113-26
16Amiens7205410-66
17Dijon81341017-76
18Lille7124411-75
19Strasbourg8125614-85
20Metz8107314-113
View full French Ligue 1 table

