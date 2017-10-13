Goal! Lyon 1, Monaco 0. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross.
Lyon v Monaco
Line-ups
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 23Tete
- 2Yanga-Mbiwa
- 5Diakhaby
- 22Mendy
- 28NDombele
- 29Tousart
- 10Traoré
- 18Fekir
- 8Aouar
- 9Mariano
Substitutes
- 4Rafael
- 11Depay
- 12Ferri
- 17Maolida
- 20Marçal
- 30Gorgelin
- 33Mboumbouni
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 38Touré
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 4Kongolo
- 18Meité
- 8João Moutinho
- 20Rony Lopes
- 28Traoré
- 27Lemar
- 14Balde Diao
Substitutes
- 11Carrillo
- 15Diakhaby
- 16Benaglio
- 17Tielemans
- 19Sidibe
- 26Boschilia
- 35N'Doram
- Referee:
- Benoit Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Goal!
Foul by Keita (Monaco).
Kenny Tete (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Keita (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by João Moutinho with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Offside, Monaco. Almamy Touré tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Foul by Keita (Monaco).
Mouctar Diakhaby (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high following a corner.
Lucas Tousart (Lyon) hits the left post with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Nabil Fekir with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lyon. Conceded by Terence Kongolo.
Foul by Soualiho Meité (Monaco).
Nabil Fekir (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rony Lopes (Monaco).
Tanguy NDombele (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.