French Ligue 1
Dijon0PSG0

Dijon v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Dijon

  • 30Reynet
  • 19RosierBooked at 50mins
  • 27Varrault
  • 4Djilobodji
  • 5Haddadi
  • 20Amalfitano
  • 14Marié
  • 28da Silva Rocha
  • 22Kwon
  • 29Jeannot
  • 10SlitiBooked at 42mins

Substitutes

  • 1Leroy
  • 2Lang
  • 7Sammaritano
  • 8Abeid
  • 9Said
  • 15Balmont
  • 26Chafik

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 48mins
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 32Dani AlvesBooked at 52mins
  • 25Rabiot
  • 23Draxler
  • 11Di María
  • 29Mbappe
  • 10NeymarBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 7Lucas Moura
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Pastore
  • 31Georgen
  • 35Bernede
Referee:
Jerome Miguelgorry

Match Stats

Home TeamDijonAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Jordan Marié (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.

Offside, Dijon. Jordan Marié tries a through ball, but Benjamin Jeannot is caught offside.

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.

Booking

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).

Jordan Marié (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Cedric Varrault.

Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Valentin Rosier (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Valentin Rosier (Dijon).

Attempt blocked. Oussama Haddadi (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Marié.

Attempt blocked. Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Benjamin Jeannot (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Xeka (Dijon).

Second Half

Second Half begins Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.

Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).

Xeka (Dijon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Valentin Rosier (Dijon).

Booking

Naim Sliti (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Booking

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Cedric Varrault (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Papy Djilobodji (Dijon) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Naim Sliti with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.

Attempt saved. Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Marié.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Xeka (Dijon).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th October 2017

View all French Ligue 1 scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG97202752223
2Monaco961224121219
3Lyon94412015516
4Marseille85121512316
5Nantes851265116
6Caen850374315
7Bordeaux84311513215
8Saint-Étienne8422108214
9Troyes832377011
10Nice83141212010
11Guingamp8314912-310
12Angers8161121119
13Montpellier823356-19
14Toulouse8224915-68
15Dijon91441017-77
16Rennes81341113-26
17Amiens7205410-66
18Lille7124411-75
19Strasbourg8125614-85
20Metz8107314-113
View full French Ligue 1 table

