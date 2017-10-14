Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Dijon v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Dijon
- 30Reynet
- 19RosierBooked at 50mins
- 27Varrault
- 4Djilobodji
- 5Haddadi
- 20Amalfitano
- 14Marié
- 28da Silva Rocha
- 22Kwon
- 29Jeannot
- 10SlitiBooked at 42mins
Substitutes
- 1Leroy
- 2Lang
- 7Sammaritano
- 8Abeid
- 9Said
- 15Balmont
- 26Chafik
PSG
- 16Areola
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 3KimpembeBooked at 48mins
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 32Dani AlvesBooked at 52mins
- 25Rabiot
- 23Draxler
- 11Di María
- 29Mbappe
- 10NeymarBooked at 40mins
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 7Lucas Moura
- 18Lo Celso
- 24Nkunku
- 27Pastore
- 31Georgen
- 35Bernede
- Referee:
- Jerome Miguelgorry
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Attempt missed. Jordan Marié (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Adrien Rabiot.
Offside, Dijon. Jordan Marié tries a through ball, but Benjamin Jeannot is caught offside.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Booking
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain).
Jordan Marié (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Cedric Varrault.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Valentin Rosier (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Valentin Rosier (Dijon).
Attempt blocked. Oussama Haddadi (Dijon) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Marié.
Attempt blocked. Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Benjamin Jeannot (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xeka (Dijon).
Second Half
Second Half begins Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dijon 0, Paris Saint Germain 0.
Foul by Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain).
Xeka (Dijon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valentin Rosier (Dijon).
Booking
Naim Sliti (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Cedric Varrault (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Papy Djilobodji (Dijon) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Naim Sliti with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Thomas Meunier.
Attempt saved. Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jordan Marié.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Xeka (Dijon).