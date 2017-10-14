Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Juanfran
- 15Savic
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe Luis
- 6Koke
- 14GabiBooked at 14mins
- 8Ñíguez
- 10Carrasco
- 11Correa
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 1Moyá
- 5Partey
- 9Torres
- 19Hernández
- 21Gameiro
- 22Gaitán
- 24Giménez
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 21André Gomes
- 4Rakitic
- 5Busquets
- 8Iniesta
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 6D Suárez
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 15Paulinho
- 16Deulofeu
- 19Digne
- 20Sergi
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabi with a headed pass.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.
Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.