Spanish La Liga
Atl Madrid1Barcelona0

Atlético Madrid v Barcelona

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Juanfran
  • 15Savic
  • 2Godín
  • 3Filipe Luis
  • 6Koke
  • 14GabiBooked at 14mins
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 10Carrasco
  • 11Correa
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Moyá
  • 5Partey
  • 9Torres
  • 19Hernández
  • 21Gameiro
  • 22Gaitán
  • 24Giménez

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 18Alba
  • 21André Gomes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Iniesta
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 6D Suárez
  • 13Cillessen
  • 14Mascherano
  • 15Paulinho
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 19Digne
  • 20Sergi
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).

Filipe Luis (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Atlético de Madrid 1, Barcelona 0. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Gabi (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabi with a headed pass.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Marc-André ter Stegen.

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ángel Correa.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th October 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona87012332021
2Atl Madrid8530134918
3Real Madrid8521157817
4Sevilla851294516
5Valencia7430157815
6Real Betis74121411313
7Real Sociedad84131917213
8Leganés732253211
9Ath Bilbao8323109111
10Villarreal731399010
11Levante8242810-210
12Espanyol8233711-49
13Celta Vigo7223131128
14Getafe822410918
15Dep La Coruña7214916-77
16Girona7133611-56
17Las Palmas7205513-86
18Eibar7205317-146
19Alavés8107312-93
20Malaga7016416-121
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired