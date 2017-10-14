Spanish La Liga
Getafe0Real Madrid0

Getafe v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Getafe

  • 13Guaita
  • 22Suárez
  • 2Dakonam
  • 16Torres Ruiz
  • 3Pacheco Antunes
  • 7JiménezSubstituted forPortilloat 15'minutes
  • 21Fajr
  • 5Bergara
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 18Arambarri
  • 19Molina

Substitutes

  • 1Martínez
  • 4González
  • 8Lacen
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 11Vázquez Florido
  • 12Portillo
  • 15Molinero

Real Madrid

  • 13Casilla
  • 19Hakimi
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Llorente
  • 8Kroos
  • 20Asensio
  • 9Benzema
  • 7Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Vallejo
  • 10Modric
  • 15Hernández
  • 21Mayoral
  • 22Isco
  • 24Ceballos Fernández
  • 35Ramos Wade
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera

Match Stats

Home TeamGetafeAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).

Offside, Getafe. Markel Bergara tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.

Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Getafe).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Real Madrid).

Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Cala.

Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Offside, Getafe. Vitorino Antunes tries a through ball, but Amath Ndiaye is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Amath Ndiaye.

Substitution

Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Álvaro Jiménez because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Álvaro Jiménez (Getafe) because of an injury.

Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Álvaro Jiménez (Getafe) because of an injury.

Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Faycal Fajr (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro Jiménez.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.

Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th October 2017

View all Spanish La Liga scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona77002322121
2Sevilla851294516
3Valencia7430157815
4Atl Madrid7430124815
5Real Madrid8431136715
6Real Betis74121411313
7Leganés732253211
8Ath Bilbao8323109111
9Real Sociedad73131717010
10Villarreal731399010
11Levante8242810-210
12Getafe82339729
13Espanyol8233711-49
14Celta Vigo7223131128
15Dep La Coruña7214916-77
16Girona7133611-56
17Las Palmas7205513-86
18Eibar7205317-146
19Alavés7106310-73
20Malaga7016416-121
View full Spanish La Liga table

