Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Getafe v Real Madrid
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Guaita
- 22Suárez
- 2Dakonam
- 16Torres Ruiz
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 7JiménezSubstituted forPortilloat 15'minutes
- 21Fajr
- 5Bergara
- 23Ndiaye
- 18Arambarri
- 19Molina
Substitutes
- 1Martínez
- 4González
- 8Lacen
- 9Rodríguez
- 11Vázquez Florido
- 12Portillo
- 15Molinero
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 19Hakimi
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 17Vázquez
- 18Llorente
- 8Kroos
- 20Asensio
- 9Benzema
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 10Modric
- 15Hernández
- 21Mayoral
- 22Isco
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 35Ramos Wade
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. Markel Bergara tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Getafe).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Real Madrid).
Attempt missed. Marcelo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Juan Cala.
Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Getafe. Vitorino Antunes tries a through ball, but Amath Ndiaye is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Amath Ndiaye.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Álvaro Jiménez because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Álvaro Jiménez (Getafe) because of an injury.
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Álvaro Jiménez (Getafe) because of an injury.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Lucas Vázquez is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Faycal Fajr (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Álvaro Jiménez.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Offside, Real Madrid. Marco Asensio tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.