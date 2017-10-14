Italian Serie A
Juventus1Lazio2

Juventus v Lazio

Line-ups

Juventus

  • 1BuffonBooked at 52mins
  • 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forSturaroat 73'minutes
  • 15Barzagli
  • 3Chiellini
  • 22Asamoah
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forDybalaat 65'minutes
  • 30Bentancur
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 54'minutes
  • 9Higuaín
  • 17Mandzukic

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 7Cuadrado
  • 10Dybala
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 16Pinsoglio
  • 23Szczesny
  • 24Rugani
  • 27Sturaro
  • 33Bernardeschi

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 15Jacinto Quissanga
  • 3de Vrij
  • 26Radu
  • 77Marusic
  • 16Parolo
  • 6Lucas
  • 21Milinkovic-Savic
  • 19LulicSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 84'minutes
  • 18Luis AlbertoSubstituted forNaniat 72'minutes
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 7Nani
  • 20Caicedo
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 25Vargic
  • 27Ramos Marchi
  • 33Dos Santos Nascimento
  • 66Cavaco Jordao
  • 88Di Gennaro
  • 96Murgia
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Senad Lulic.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) because of an injury.

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Stefano Sturaro.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bastos.

Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Ciro Immobile.

Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Kwadwo Asamoah is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Stefano Sturaro replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Luis Alberto.

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.

Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Sami Khedira.

Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).

Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.

Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Douglas Costa.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Lazio 2. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Booking

Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Lazio. Ciro Immobile draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luis Alberto (Lazio).

Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.

Goal!

Goal! Juventus 1, Lazio 1. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th October 2017

View all Italian Serie A scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli77002552021
2Inter Milan76101431119
3Juventus86112171419
4Lazio861121101119
5Roma65011441015
6Torino73311211112
7AC Milan74031010012
8Sampdoria632188011
9Chievo732299011
10Bologna732267-111
11Atalanta7232121029
12Fiorentina7214101007
13Udinese72051213-16
14Cagliari7205411-76
15SPAL7124612-65
16Crotone7124412-85
17Sassuolo7115415-114
18Hellas Verona7034316-133
19Genoa7025511-62
20Benevento7007218-160
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired