Andrea Barzagli (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juventus v Lazio
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1BuffonBooked at 52mins
- 26LichtsteinerSubstituted forSturaroat 73'minutes
- 15Barzagli
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 6KhediraSubstituted forDybalaat 65'minutes
- 30Bentancur
- 14Matuidi
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 54'minutes
- 9Higuaín
- 17Mandzukic
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 7Cuadrado
- 10Dybala
- 12Alex Sandro
- 16Pinsoglio
- 23Szczesny
- 24Rugani
- 27Sturaro
- 33Bernardeschi
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 3de Vrij
- 26Radu
- 77Marusic
- 16Parolo
- 6Lucas
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 19LulicSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 84'minutes
- 18Luis AlbertoSubstituted forNaniat 72'minutes
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 7Nani
- 20Caicedo
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 33Dos Santos Nascimento
- 66Cavaco Jordao
- 88Di Gennaro
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Senad Lulic.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) because of an injury.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Stefano Sturaro.
Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).
Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Bastos.
Stefano Sturaro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Ciro Immobile.
Offside, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini tries a through ball, but Kwadwo Asamoah is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Stefano Sturaro replaces Stephan Lichtsteiner.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Luis Alberto.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt saved. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Sami Khedira.
Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus).
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kwadwo Asamoah.
Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
Attempt missed. Sami Khedira (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Douglas Costa.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Lazio 2. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Lazio. Ciro Immobile draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Douglas Costa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Alberto (Lazio).
Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 1, Lazio 1. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Stephan Lichtsteiner (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.