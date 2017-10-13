BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: David Healy and Oran Kearney prepare for top-of-the-table clash
Healy and Kearney set for top-of-the-table clash
- From the section Football
Linfield manager David Healy and Coleraine counterpart Oran Kearney offer their pre-match thoughts on Saturday's top-two encounter between the sides at Ballycastle Road.
Coleraine are four points ahead of their nearest rivals in the Premiership standings.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired