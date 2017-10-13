BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: David Healy and Oran Kearney prepare for top-of-the-table clash

Healy and Kearney set for top-of-the-table clash

Linfield manager David Healy and Coleraine counterpart Oran Kearney offer their pre-match thoughts on Saturday's top-two encounter between the sides at Ballycastle Road.

Coleraine are four points ahead of their nearest rivals in the Premiership standings.

