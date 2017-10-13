BBC Sport - Premier League predictions: Wretch 32 on his love for Arsenal and Ian Wright
Rapper Wretch 32 on his love for Arsenal and Ian Wright
- From the section Football
Arsenal fan and rapper Wretch 32 takes on Mark Lawrenson in this week's in Premier League predictions and reveals why he started supporting the Gunners.
Watch Football Focus, Saturday 14 October at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and this website.
