BBC Sport - Premier League predictions: Wretch 32 on his love for Arsenal and Ian Wright

Rapper Wretch 32 on his love for Arsenal and Ian Wright

Arsenal fan and rapper Wretch 32 takes on Mark Lawrenson in this week's in Premier League predictions and reveals why he started supporting the Gunners.

READ MORE: Premier League predictions - Lawro v rapper and Arsenal fan Wretch 32

Watch Football Focus, Saturday 14 October at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and this website.

Top videos

Video

Rapper Wretch 32 on his love for Arsenal and Ian Wright

Video

Klopp & Mourinho on Liverpool v Man Utd

Video

How is Klopp doing at Liverpool? Fans and experts' verdict

Video

'I was in a very dark dark place' - Kirkland on anxiety & depression

Video

Rap Battle: Bolasie vs 10-year-old

Video

Why has Lovren had to change his phone number?

Video

Liverpool v Man Utd: The important questions answered

Video

At home with UK's only 'boxing couple'

  • From the section News
Video

Wentz on fire as Eagles beat Panthers

Video

'Being sacked is now part of manager's journey'

Video

Behind the Scenes at Southampton

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Glasgow City 4-1 BIIK Kazygurt

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired