BBC Sport - Liverpool v Man Utd: Why has Dejan Lovren had to change his phone number?

Why has Lovren had to change his phone number?

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says he has had so many people ask him for tickets to the north-west derby against Man Utd he has had to change his phone number.

WATCH MORE: Liverpool v Man Utd - The important questions answered

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 14 October at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and this website.

Top videos

Video

Why has Lovren had to change his phone number?

Video

How is Klopp doing at Liverpool? Fans and experts' verdict

Video

Liverpool v Man Utd: The important questions answered

Video

Wentz on fire as Eagles beat Panthers

Video

Rap Battle: Bolasie vs 10-year-old

Video

'Being sacked is now part of manager's journey'

Video

I was like a zombie - Kirkland on depression

Video

Behind the Scenes at Southampton

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: Glasgow City 4-1 BIIK Kazygurt

Video

Maradona’s 'Hand of God' versus VAR

Video

Zaha is feeling 'the love' from Palace fans

Video

Silva is a top manager, like Sir Alex Ferguson - Cleverley

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired