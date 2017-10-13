BBC Sport - Liverpool v Man Utd: Why has Dejan Lovren had to change his phone number?
Why has Lovren had to change his phone number?
- From the section Football
Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren says he has had so many people ask him for tickets to the north-west derby against Man Utd he has had to change his phone number.
