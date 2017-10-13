BBC Sport - Derby v Nottingham Forest: 'Being sacked as a manager is now part of the journey'
'Being sacked is now part of manager's journey'
- From the section Football
Derby County manager Gary Rowett and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton talk about how to lay roots down at a club, ahead of the East Midlands derby on Sunday.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 14 October at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and this website.
