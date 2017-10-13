BBC Sport - Derby v Nottingham Forest: 'Being sacked as a manager is now part of the journey'

'Being sacked is now part of manager's journey'

Derby County manager Gary Rowett and Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton talk about how to lay roots down at a club, ahead of the East Midlands derby on Sunday.

Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 14 October at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and this website.

