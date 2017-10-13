BBC Sport - Liverpool v Manchester United: Comedians go head-to-head before derby

Liverpool v Man Utd: The important questions answered

Liverpool fan and actor Neil Fitzmaurice and Manchester United fan and comedian Justin Moorhouse, go head-to-head in bizarre game of would you rather ahead of the north-west derby.

WATCH MORE: How is Klopp doing at Liverpool? Fans and experts' verdict

Watch The Premier League Show on iPlayer.

Top videos

Video

Liverpool v Man Utd: The important questions answered

Video

How is Klopp doing at Liverpool? Fans and experts' verdict

Video

Wentz on fire as Eagles beat Panthers

Video

I was like a zombie - Kirkland on depression

Video

Behind the Scenes at Southampton

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Maradona’s 'Hand of God' versus VAR

Video

Zaha is feeling 'the love' from Palace fans

Video

Silva is a top manager, like Sir Alex Ferguson - Cleverley

Video

Osi 'in denial' over Alex Smith as MVP

Video

Heartbreak for Wales - where did it go wrong?

Video

'If I can do it, anyone can' - teacher's Couch to 5K story

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired