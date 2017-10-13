Dean Parrett: AFC Wimbledon midfielder suffers groin injury
AFC Wimbledon midfielder Dean Parrett could be out for three months with a groin injury.
The 25-year-old will need an operation on the injury, which he picked up in the 3-0 defeat at Oxford on Saturday, 7 October.
Parrett has featured 13 times for the League One club this season.
"Dean had just started to have a run of games and a run of form, so it is a big miss for us," Dons assistant manager Neil Cox told the club website.