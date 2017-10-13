Dean Parrett: AFC Wimbledon midfielder suffers groin injury

Dean Parrett
Dean Parrett joined AFC Wimbledon from Stevenage in the summer of 2016

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Dean Parrett could be out for three months with a groin injury.

The 25-year-old will need an operation on the injury, which he picked up in the 3-0 defeat at Oxford on Saturday, 7 October.

Parrett has featured 13 times for the League One club this season.

"Dean had just started to have a run of games and a run of form, so it is a big miss for us," Dons assistant manager Neil Cox told the club website.

