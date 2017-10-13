BBC Sport - Yannick Bolasie rap battles 10-year-old school girl Goodness
Rap Battle: Bolasie vs 10-year-old
- From the section Football
Everton winger and rap fan Yannick Bolasie takes on 10-year-old schoolgirl Goodness in a battle of their lyrical skills as part of the Premier League's literacy and poetry competition.
