Women's Champions League: Manchester City face Linkopings, Chelsea Ladies play Montpellier

Women's Super League 1 holders Manchester City Women have beaten St Polten and LSK Kvinner en route to the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League

Manchester City Women will play Swedish champions Linkopings in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League, while Chelsea Ladies face Montpellier.

Chelsea, who have reached the last eight for the first time in their history, will travel to France in the first leg of their tie in March 2018.

City, who reached the semi-finals last season, will host Linkopings in their first leg.

Holders Olympique Lyonnais will play Barcelona.

Women's Super League 1 title holders Manchester City Women were knocked out of Europe by Lyon in 2016-17, and could face the four-time Women's Champions League winners in the last four if both sides progress.

If Chelsea Ladies beat Montpellier, Emma Hayes' side will face either two-time champions Wolfsburg or Czech side Slavia Prague in the semi-finals.

Semi-final ties will be held next April while the final will take place on 24 May at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium in Kiev.

Quarter-final draw

Montpellier v Chelsea Ladies

Wolfsburg v Slavia Prague

Manchester City Women v Linkopings

Olympique Lyonnais v Barcelona

Ties to be played on 21/22 and 28/29 March 2018

Semi-final draw

Montpellier or Chelsea Ladies v Wolfsburg or Slavia Prague

Manchester City Women or Linkopings v Olympique Lyonnais or Barcelona

Ties to be played on 21/22 & 28/29 April 2018

