BBC Sport - Lee Johnson: Bristol City head coach on death threat and being forced to move house
'A death threat and having to move house - it was tough'
- From the section Football
Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson tells BBC Points West he received a death threat during the 2016-17 season after signing Bristol Rovers striker Matty Taylor.
The Robins lost a club-record eight consecutive league games midway through the campaign.
Johnson's side are fourth in the table and the 36-year-old was named Championship Manager of the Month for September.
