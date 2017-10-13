BBC Sport - Lee Johnson: Bristol City head coach on death threat and being forced to move house

'A death threat and having to move house - it was tough'

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson tells BBC Points West he received a death threat during the 2016-17 season after signing Bristol Rovers striker Matty Taylor.

The Robins lost a club-record eight consecutive league games midway through the campaign.

Johnson's side are fourth in the table and the 36-year-old was named Championship Manager of the Month for September.

