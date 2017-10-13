Robbie Brady: Fifa clear Republic of Ireland midfielder of headbutt on Ashley Williams

Burnley's Robbie Brady has 36 caps for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland's Robbie Brady can play in the World Cup play-offs after Fifa took no action over an alleged clash with Wales' Ashley Williams.

Fifa launched an investigation after TV pictures appeared to show Brady's head colliding with Williams' back during the Republic's 1-0 win in Group D.

The incident occurred in the 61st minute of Monday's match in Cardiff, which saw Ireland reach the play-offs.

"No action will be taken for such alleged incident," Fifa said on Friday.

Ireland will be delighted to have a man who has already missed two qualifiers through suspension during the current campaign available as they attempt to secure a place in Russia next summer.

The Republic, like Northern Ireland, are unseeded for Tuesday's draw in Zurich, which will see them paired with either Switzerland, Italy, Croatia or Denmark in a two-legged showdown in November.

Ireland have previously been involved in eight play-offs and won only three, although two of their victories, over Estonia and Bosnia & Herzegovina, came in their most recent encounters.