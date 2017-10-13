Irish Premiership: Ballymena boss Jeffrey out to halt run against Ards

A familiar sight for Ballymena last season as Ards hit the Sky Blues net

Ballymena United boss David Jeffrey wants to turn the tables on Ards on Saturday after losing three times to Colin Nixon's men last season.

Ards would go above eighth-placed United if they win by three goals or more at the Showgrounds.

"All I have to do is think back to last season to realise what a difficult contest this will be," said Jeffrey.

"Colin will have his team well and truly fired up - they will be coming here looking another three points."

He added: "We will have to be on our metal also for there is not an easy game in this league."

Premiership pacesetters Coleraine host Linfield in a top-two showdown with the Bannsiders holding a four-point advantage.

Leaders go in fresh

Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney hopes a two-week break will give his side the edge in the Showgrounds match.

There's also a third versus fourth encounter at Seaview with only goal difference separating Crusaders and Glenavon.

Josh Daniels moved to Mourneview Park from Derry City in August on a two-year deal

The Lurgan Blues are boosted by the return of midfielder Josh Daniels, who is back after two weeks out because of illness.

The fixtures programme has also brought together fifth against sixth.

Cliftonville have won their last three league games and the in-form Reds make the short trip to east Belfast for a meeting with Glentoran.

The Reds trail the Glens by two points so Barry Gray's have the chance to move fifth in the table.

Carrick Rangers have managed just one win from nine league outings and they will aim to double that tally when they entertain Dungannon Swifts.