Chris Tardif: Goalkeeper has 'something to give' after Guernsey manager application

Chris Tardif has helped Guernsey to Muratti wins at home and in Jersey as well as gold at the 2015 Island Games

Chris Tardif says he has the right qualities to become Guernsey manager.

The former Portsmouth and Oxford United goalkeeper has applied to succeed Steve Sharman as island boss - who left his role with the club last month.

The 38-year-old has not played since badly breaking his leg almost a year ago while playing for Guernsey FC.

"I believe I've got something to give and it's the biggest honour you can have as a manager of the island team," Tardif told BBC Radio Guernsey.

Chris Tardif is stretchered off after breaking his leg against Godalming Town last October

Tardif played 72 games in the top five tiers of English football and became involved with Guernsey FC when the club was formed in 2011.

"I would say I'm more of a manager than a coach," said Tardif of how he would approach coaching Guernsey for their annual clash with Jersey for the Muratti Vase.

"The guys will have played a full season either in the Priaulx League or for Guernsey FC, and it's more about the preparation for the one game.

"It's about mentally getting the players up for the game and getting the right players in the best form in the right formation to win that one game of football."