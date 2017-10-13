Mikel Merino signs for Newcastle from Borussia Dortmund in permanent deal

Mikel Merino
Mikel Merino is also a current Spain Under-21 international

Newcastle have completed the signing of midfielder Mikel Merino on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old Spaniard joined the club in the summer on loan from Borussia Dortmund but has now signed a five-year-deal at St James' Park.

Manager Rafael Benitez said: "He has made a great impression at the club. He has confidence, but he is still young and has things to improve."

Merino has played in all of Newcastle's Premier League games this season.

