West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is hoping his side can earn him a calm week by beating Brighton in Friday night's Premier League game.

The pressure has eased on the Hammers boss in recent weeks after they ended a run of three straight league defeats with eight points from five matches.

But Bilic knows the speculation on his future will begin again should they lose to Albion, also on eight points.

"It's calm at the moment but it can change tonight," he said.

"We are still there, there are five teams on eight points. Whoever gets three points tonight, or after the weekend, is going have a calm week.

"But then you have those hurricanes, there's no point trying to think about that.

"You have no time and no need to concentrate on those things, if you focus on that you have a problem. You concentrate on what you can effect, and then you can influence the pressure.

"You can ease the pressure with a new game but to talk about long-term stability you need a good run - five, six, seven or eight games - that's the rule for every manager."

Chris Hughton, who led Brighton to promotion from the Championship last season, admits that pressure on managers is a reality of football, especially in the Premier League, but feels Bilic deserves more time at Upton Park.

"Personally, I think it is too soon," he said. "But it's something that we have very much gotten used to.

"Certainly when there has been investment in clubs and, of course the foreign owners that we have now, people want results instantly and it's something that we've gotten used to.

"I don't see it changing."

'A lack of discipline? I don't think so'

Andy Carroll was sent off midway through the first half at Turf Moor last weekend

Andy Carroll serves a one-game suspension for the Hammers after being sent off in the draw with Burnley on Saturday.

The striker is the 12th player to be shown a red card since Bilic took over in 2015 but the Croatian denies that his side have a discipline problem.

"Is there a lack of discipline? I don't think so," added Bilic.

"None of these red cards [in the last three years] were from a typical lack of discipline. Nobody headbutted anyone.

"Andy's [dismissal at Burnley] was basically stupid. But many of the red cards we appealed and they were ruled out - three or four, or even five, were completely big mistakes from the referees.

"I don't remember one that I would connect with lack of discipline and letting the team down."

Diafra Sakho is out with a back problem but Javier Hernandez should be available despite a tight hamstring.

Brighton are hopeful Shane Duffy will be fit to play despite being forced off against Everton with a groin problem.

Tomer Hemed completes a three-game ban, while long-term absentees Sam Baldock and Beram Kayal will build fitness by playing for the under-23s on Friday.

"At home, I think we have acquitted ourselves well; we've won two games, drawn one and put on a very good show against Manchester City [a 2-0 defeat]," added Hughton.

"It's going to be our away form that's going to be the most challenging.

"It's a game away from home, a big stadium, against a very talented team and seeing a way for us getting points away from home."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have only won one of their seven league visits to West Ham (D2, L4).

That victory came in the Championship in November 2004, when Guy Butters headed the only goal.

These sides last met in the league in the 2011-12 Championship season, when the Hammers won both encounters - including 6-0 at home.

West Ham United

West Ham have won both of their previous home Premier League games on a Friday by a 1-0 scoreline - beating Coventry in December 1997 and Tottenham in May this year.

The Hammers have kept clean sheets in five of their last seven top-flight home matches.

Seven of their nine league wins at the London Stadium have been by 1-0 scorelines.

They have received 12 Premier League red cards since Slaven Bilic's appointment in 2015 - three more than any other side in this period.

The Hammers have scored 75% of their league goals this season in the second half - only Brighton (83%) have a higher figure.

Brighton and Hove Albion