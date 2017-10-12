Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Thursday, 12 October

Newtown AFC v Bala Town (19:45): These sides meet for what is already a third fixture this season after previous clashes in the league and Nathaniel MG Cup. Bala's 4-0 opening night win over Newtown is one of only two so far, with Colin Caton's side scoring just two goals since. The Robins knocked Bala out of the cup and will look to extend their two point advantage over the Lakesiders.

Saturday, 14 October

The New Saints v Prestatyn Town: The New Saints' record of six straight clean sheets was undone in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Connah's Quay Nomads. However, this will be a battle of mean defences, as Prestatyn have only conceded one goal more than the hosts.

Barry Town United v Cefn Druids: A battle of the form sides is set for Jenner Park with both teams having accrued seven points from their last nine and battling for a spot in the top six.

Carmarthen Town v Connah's Quay Nomads: Connah's Quay's impressive draw with the New Saints will be quickly forgotten if Mark Aizlewood can mastermind a win over the Nomads like he did last season. Carmarthen are still bottom of the table have lost seven of their last eight.

Llandudno FC v Aberystwyth Town: Neville Powell's Aberystwyth are the only WPL team not to win a game so far this season, but goal difference keeps them off the foot of the table. However, they might fancy their chances against a Llandudno side who have lost three straight after a five-match unbeaten run.

Bangor City v Cardiff Metropolitan: The Students inflicted Bangor's first defeat last month and will now seek a winning double against a side currently top of the table. Met have a poor record in Gwynedd, but will look to put that right at the Bangor University Stadium.

Saturday 14 October

Evo-Stik Premier Division

Merthyr Town v Gosport Borough

Northern Premier League Division One North

Colwyn Bay v Tadcaster Albion