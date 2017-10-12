Mali secure place in Round of 16 at U-17 World Cup
- From the section Football
Mali booked their place in the Round of 16 at the Fifa Under-17 World Cup after beating New Zealand 3-1 in New Delhi.
The Malians finish second in Group B behind Paraguay, who beat Turkey 3-1 in Mumbai to maintain their 100% record.
The Eaglets took the lead through a fine strike from Salam Jiddou after 18 minutes, with Djemoussa Traore doubling the lead five minutes after half-time.
New Zealand pulled a goal back after 72 minutes but a nervy finish was allayed as Lassana N'Diaye scored Mali's third.
The goal was also N'Diaye's third of the tournament.
Mali, who finished runners-up at the 2015 finals in Chile, will meet the team finishing second in Group F on Tuesday in Goa.
After losing their opening game 3-2 to Paraguay, Mali bounced back with a 3-0 win over Turkey.