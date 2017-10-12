Chinese Super League: Administrators bring in foreign referees

Shanghai Shenhua fans will get to rate French referee Tony Chapron during Sunday's match against Tianjin Teda

Foreign referees will officiate select Chinese Super League games this weekend in response to recent controversies.

Swede Jonas Eriksson will oversee Tianjin Quanjian versus Shandong Luneng and French referee Tony Chapron is in charge of the game between Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Teda.

Video referees are also set to be introduced soon on a trial basis.

A statement from the Chinese Football Association (CFA) said: "To improve the abilities of referees is a main part of the Chinese FA's job.

"Inviting high-level foreign referees will help further improve referee accuracy in key matches and provide domestic referees with opportunities for learning and exchange."

CFA vice president Zhang Jian admitted in August that "there were rather big controversies with the referees' decisions in some games".

In July, four match officials were attacked after a controversial draw in the country's second division.

Baoding Rongda were leading 2-1 when referee Huang Xiang awarded visitors Wuhan Zall a penalty during seven minutes of stoppage time.

The referee was confronted by players and staff at the final whistle, fans threw objects and there was a power cut at the stadium.