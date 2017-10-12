Irish Premier Division: Derry City v Finn Harps (Fri)

Defender Dean Jarvis is a major injury doubt for the derby with Finn Harps

Airtricity Premier Division Venue: Maginn Park, Buncrana Date: Friday, 13 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City will be without the injured Nathan Boyle and the suspended Nicky Low for Friday's Premier Division derby against Finn Harps at Maginn Park.

Dean Jarvis is unlikely to be fit but Candystripes manager Kenny Shiels is confident that Conor McDermott will be available after training on Thursday.

Derry lie fourth in the table, a place which would secure European football.

"We need nine points to get into Europe and it would be great to get three of them against Harps," said Shiels.

Derry are four points behind Shamrock Rovers with a match in hand, with fixtures against Cork City, Sligo Rovers and St Patrick's Athletic still to come.

Finn Harps are one position off bottom spot, three adrift of 10th-placed Galway United, as they bid to avoid relegation from the top flight.

"Finn Harps need the points too so both clubs have a lot to play for. They have shown fighting qualities and they are still fighting away so I'm sure they'll be fighting against us too," added Shiels.

"The away team has had the upper hand in these games in recent times so the counter-attacking side has been coming out on top, which is something we have looked at.

"We play Cork away on Monday night but two games in three days is no problem at all, it's not a disadvantage.

"It's good for your fitness and the fact that you're playing is much more welcome than having to train."