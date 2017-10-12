BBC Sport - Tom Cleverley says Watford boss Marco Silva is up to Sir Alex Ferguson's high standards
Silva is a top manager, like Sir Alex Ferguson - Cleverley
- From the section Football
Watford's Tom Cleverley describes Hornets boss Marco Silva as a "top manager", who lives up to the standards set by the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson.
Watch the full interview on Football Focus, Saturday 14 October on BBC One at 12:00 BST.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired