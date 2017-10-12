BBC Sport - Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace fans 'love' me and give me confidence
Zaha is feeling 'the love' from Palace fans
- From the section Football
Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha tells Gabby Logan he instantly felt "the love" from Eagles fans after returning from Manchester United.
